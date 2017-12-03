Patriots can’t get in end zone, still lead 9-3

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got upset with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in the first quarter and it has continued to be a frustrating day for the New England offense in Buffalo.

Brady has been sacked three times and is 8-of-14 for 96 yards when he has been able to get the ball off against a game Bills defense on a windy day at New Era Stadium. That’s been a big reason why none of the three Patriots trips into Bills territory have ended with a touchdown.

They’ve all ended with Stephen Gostkowski field goals, which is enough for the Patriots to lead 9-3 after the first 30 minutes of play but probably won’t lead to many smiles on the offensive side of the ball while talking things over in the locker room.

The same is going to be true for the Bills as their most promising drive of the game ended with Tyrod Taylor being picked off by former Bills practice squadder Eric Lee. The defensive lineman also got a sack of Taylor later in the half and the Bills have experimented with Joe Webb taking some snaps at quarterback while Taylor lines up as a wide receiver. Webb had a 22-yard run to set up the team’s lone field goal of the afternoon, but his one pass just missed running back Travaris Cadet a few plays later.

Taylor hasn’t had any more success throwing the ball, but LeSean McCoy has managed 60 yards on 10 carries. Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead have also found running room for the Patriots and the second half could turn on which team is able to complement that ground game with some positive plays through the air.