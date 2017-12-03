Patriots get their first touchdown, go up 16-3

AP

The Patriots couldn’t find the end zone in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but they were able to start the third quarter off with a bang.

Tom Brady hooked up with Rob Gronkowski for three solid gains and Rex Burkhead slipped in for a one-yard touchdown run after Dion Lewis put the Pats on the lip of the end zone with a 14-yard run. The touchdown and subsequent extra point puts the Patriots up 16-3 with six minutes off the clock in the second half.

That score alleviates some of the frustrations for the offense in the first half and will also put some pressure on the Bills to find some gains through the air if they’re going to put up enough points to hang with the Patriots for the rest of the afternoon.

Tyrod Taylor was 7-of-13 for 48 yards in the first half, so that may be easier said than done for Buffalo.