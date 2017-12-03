Rams blowing out Cardinals after first quarter, up 16-0

AP

The Rams are making short work of the Adrian Peterson-less Cardinals.

Los Angeles leads 16-0 after the first quarter with only a missed extra point and an athletic interception by Cardinals linebacker Kareem Martin keeping it from being even worse.

The Rams beat the Cardinals 33-0 on Oct. 22.

Jared Goff completed 9 of 14 passes for 84 yards with a touchdown in the first quarter as tight end Gerald Everett caught a 1-yard score. Martin’s pick marked the initial first-half interception Goff has thrown this season.

But Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree answered with his own athletic interception, returning his 41 yards for a touchdown.

The Cardinals are struggling to move the ball with only 31 total yards. Gabbert has thrown two interceptions, with Lamarcus Joyner making the Rams’ other pick. Gabbert completed 3-of-6 passes for 21 yards in the first quarter.