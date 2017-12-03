Ravens confirm torn Achilles for Jimmy Smith

Getty Images

The Ravens gave their playoff chances a boost on Sunday with a win over the Lions, but that push also suffered a blow when cornerback Jimmy Smith left with an Achilles injury.

Smith, who has been dealing with Achilles soreness much of the year, was almost immediately ruled out of the game and coach John Harbaugh delivered the expected bad news after the game. Smith tore the Achilles and will not play again this season.

Smith has been the team’s top cover cornerback despite that Achilles issue and his absence leaves a big hole on the back end of a defense that’s been propelling the Ravens’ push back into the playoff mix after a 4-5 start to the year.

Marlon Humphrey stepped in across from Brandon Carr on Sunday and the rookie should be playing a big role the rest of the way in Baltimore.