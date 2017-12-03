Ravens strengthen playoff chances with blowout win over Lions

Getty Images

It’s been an up-and-down year for the Ravens, but they appear headed for the playoffs after a decidedly “up” game today.

Baltimore destroyed Detroit 44-20, improving to 7-5 in a weak AFC where any team with a winning record will probably make the postseason.

Ravens running back Alex Collins scored two touchdowns and Joe Flacco picked apart the Lions’ secondary, completing 23 of 36 passes for 269 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Ravens jumped out to a 20-0 lead at halftime, and although the Lions briefly made things interesting with two third-quarter touchdowns, by the end it wasn’t close. The Ravens looked very good, and the Lions looked very bad.

The Ravens have a big date at Pittsburgh next week, but after that they have three very winnable games against the Browns, Colts and Bengals. It’s hard to picture the Ravens being held out of the postseason — and they should be a tough team to beat.