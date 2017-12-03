Report: Ben McAdoo could be fired after Sunday’s game

Getty Images

As the Giants season swirled down the drain last month, the team issued a statement saying that they would wait until after the end of the season to make any decisions about the future of coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese.

Giants co-owner John Mara signaled that plan might have changed this week when he refused to rule out the possibility that McAdoo could be fired before the year was out. Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen of ESPN report that McAdoo may not make it to Tuesday.

The Giants have not fired a head coach during the season since dispatching Bill Arnsparger during the 1976 season, but, per the report, McAdoo’s handling of the Eli Manning benching has pushed up the timeline for a potential firing to the 24 hours after Sunday’s game. While Mara signed off on the plan to give playing time to Geno Smith and Davis Webb, his comments about it during the week suggested he had a different notion of how things would be conveyed to Manning.

Despite that, McAdoo said that he and Mara were on the same page and that he had “no regrets” about how things were handled. That might change if the axe falls after the team’s game in Oakland on Sunday and any reprieve seems certain to be a temporary one with things totally off the rails for the Giants in 2017.