Report: Tyrod Taylor believes he avoided major injury

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor was again replaced by Nathan Peterman during Sunday’s 23-3 loss to the Patriots, but the reasons were different than the previous time that the rookie took the reins of the offense.

Taylor was carted off late in Sunday’s loss after injuring his knee. Bills coach Sean McDermott said after the game that Taylor initially hurt his knee on the first offensive play of the game and that they resisted taking him out earlier because Taylor said he could continue playing.

Eventually it reached the point where Taylor couldn’t continue and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the quarterback will have tests on the knee. As of now, though, Rapoport reports Taylor is telling people he is OK and avoided a major injury.

Taylor was benched for the first half of a loss to the Chargers last month before returning to the lineup after Peterman threw five interceptions. McDermott did not say anything about who would start in Week 14, pointing to the uncertainty about Taylor’s condition as reason to wait to make any call on that front.