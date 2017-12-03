Saints take control of the NFC South, sweep Panthers

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 3, 2017, 7:29 PM EST
These are not the Saints we’re used to seeing.

They’re much better, and assuming the identity of their division rivals.

The Saints beat the Panthers 31-21, improving to 9-3 and sweeping their division rivals for a big tiebreaker, along with the one-game lead with four to play.

They did it by bludgeoning the Panthers with their running game, making plays on defense to frustrate Cam Newton, and taking advantages of mistakes.

That’s the platform the Panthers (8-4) have used in the past, but the Saints shook off last week’s loss to the Rams, and have now won nine of their last 10 games.

Running back Alvin Kamara finished with 126 yards from scrimmage (60 rushing, 66 receiving) and two touchdowns. Coupled with Mark Ingram‘s 85 yards and a touchdown on the ground, they beat the Panthers without a huge day from Drew Brees (though he was good, with 269 yards and a touchdown).

The second-ranked defense of the Panthers looked gassed late, missing tackles and making mistakes, or maybe they just couldn’t catch Kamara.

The Saints also held the Panthers to 279 yards of total offense, a startling display for the new leaders of the division.

  1. The Carolina Paper Tigers are a very overrated team – barely capable of moving the ball and a suspect defense. They could be the worst team with a winning record in the NFL.

  4. Drew Brees is great, Kamara is like Reggie Bush was in college, but in the pros (which is insanely ridiculous). BUT…Sean Payton did more of what he has been doing all season, which is getting the play calls into Brees super late. They were consistenly breaking the huddle with 10 seconds or less on the play clock. If I had HOF Drew Brees as my QB, I’d give him as much time as possible at the line to look at the defense and make any necessary adjustments. Against the stud defenses they will face in the playoffs, this will matter

  6. turning into a December to remember for the NFC.

    whoever put this schedule together for teams in the NFC this year deserves a raise.

  7. Question for panthers fans. Having only seen newton twice now, it sure looks like he doesn’t want to play football at all . Is just how it looks or is this a real issue ? Just asking not trolling.

  8. This division is wild.
    I’m not for sure but I’m pretty sure for the last 10-12 seasons it’s had a different division winner every year and several times. The team that finishes in last place the year before goes onto winning the division the following year.

  12. McCaffery is a nice player that has been over hyped. Kamara is incredible. He puts on a show each week and you hardly hear about him. The Saints struck gold with Kamara.

  13. laserw says:
    December 3, 2017 at 7:38 pm
