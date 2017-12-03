Seahawks hope fifth offensive lineman combination will be the last

Getty Images

On Sunday night in Seattle, the Seahawks will unveil yet another new combination of offense lineman. They hope this one — the fifth this year — will be the last, and the best.

As explained by Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, offensive line coach Tom Cable is looking primarily for continuity.

“That is the whole key right there, is to see if we can keep that group together and let them grow together now, to see if we can keep working on finding the runner,” Cable said. “If we can continue to do that then cohesiveness will start to show itself. And that is always a positive.”

The latest configuration has Duane Brown at left tackle, Joeckel at left guard, Justin Britt at center, Ethan Pocic at right guard, and Germain Ifedi at right tackle.

The odd man out may be Oday Aboushi, who has started eight games at right guard. He missed last week with a shoulder injury, and he’s also listed as out for the Sunday night showdown against the Eagles. If the Seahawks can finally find the right formula with Brown, Joeckel, Britt, Pocic, and Ifedi, they’ll likely be riding it as long as they can.