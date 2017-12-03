Seahawks make big plays on both sides of the ball

AP

The Seattle defense has done a job tonight, and forced a turnover when the Eagles appeared to be waking up.

Now the offense has caught up.

The Seahawks took a 17-3 lead in the third quarter, after Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for a 47-yard bomb, which set up a touchdown three plays later to Tyler Lockett.

That drive came after Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz fumbled and the ball went out of the back of the end zone, giving the Seahawks a touchback.

It was a harsh result, as the the Eagles had been moving the ball for the first time all night. Now they’ll have to hurry if they want back in this one.