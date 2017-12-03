Seahawks make big plays on both sides of the ball

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 3, 2017, 10:31 PM EST
AP

The Seattle defense has done a job tonight, and forced a turnover when the Eagles appeared to be waking up.

Now the offense has caught up.

The Seahawks took a 17-3 lead in the third quarter, after Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin for a 47-yard bomb, which set up a touchdown three plays later to Tyler Lockett.

That drive came after Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz fumbled and the ball went out of the back of the end zone, giving the Seahawks a touchback.

It was a harsh result, as the the Eagles had been moving the ball for the first time all night. Now they’ll have to hurry if they want back in this one.

  2. Oh well. Such is the life of an Eagles fan. This is why as an Eagles an, or Philly sports fan in general, you cannot make the mistake of allowing yourself to become excited or enjoy anything too much. All of the people saying that we haven’t beaten anyone were right. We finally get a challenge, and the Seahwaks aren’t even at 100 percent, and we get smacked back into reality. If we make the playoffs Minnesota or New Orleans will DESTROY us.

