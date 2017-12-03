Seahawks up 10-3 at halftime over Eagles

Getty Images

The Seahawks are doing what no one has been able to do.

They’re keeping the Eagles from moving the ball, and scoring.

Seattle’s up 10-3 at halftime, and keeping the clamps on the Eagles so far.

This is where we remind you they’re leading the league in scoring (31.9 points per game) and third in yardage (381.5).

And with just 128 yards so far, the Eagles are going to have to work to approach that in the second half.

The pressure on quarterback Carson Wentz has been considerable, and he’s thrown for just 45 yards so far. Whether the Seahawks can keep it up remains to be seen, but no one has done this to them.