Silverdome implosion doesn’t take

Getty Images

They don’t make a good implosion like they used to.

Less than two weeks after the Georgia Dome didn’t completely implode, the Silverdome didn’t implode at all in the aftermath of an Sunday morning effort to trigger a collapse with a series of explosives.

Officials shrugged at the failure of the structure to fall, saying that it was simply built “a little too well.”

Optimism remains that, with time and gravity, the former home of the Detroit Lions will fall.

As to the Georgia Dome, which fell but not completely, officials aren’t quite sure how they’ll get rid of the rest of it.