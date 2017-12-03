Suspension could be coming for Rob Gronkowski

Posted by Mike Florio on December 3, 2017, 4:37 PM EST
Getty images

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has a reputation for being a fun-loving guy who works hard and plays considerably harder. The challenge for the league office will be to forget about who he is and what he’s done in the past, and to focus solely on the behavior that resulted in a grossly unsafe play that looked like something out of the squared circle.

Last in Sunday’s win in Buffalo, Bills defensive back Tre'Davious White made an interception. Acting out of obvious frustration (even though the Patriots were easily winning the game), Gronkowski dove onto White, dropping a forearm in to his helmet.

White, who was turned away and didn’t see it coming, was clearly shaken up and possibly is concussed.

Although it’s never quite clear what the league office will do with something like this, the fact that the play was over, that White didn’t see it coming, and that Gronkowski deliberately hit White in the head could add up to a suspension, knocking him out of next Monday night’s game against the Dolphins.

Permalink 55 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

55 responses to “Suspension could be coming for Rob Gronkowski

  6. Should be, but probably won’t be.

    I am looking forward to seeing the ridiculous excuses Pats fans come up with while defending him. Those should be good for a laugh or two.

  13. While I was NOT a fan of what GRONK did, I’d put 60% blame on the REFS for frustration & ultimate actions….. the guy (WHITE) held him THRUOUT the entire play as well as pushed off GRONK to get the interception & the ref standing right there didn’t call any of it……
    I see a fine coming for GRONK & a huge tongue lashing from the press like it is now…..pleading for a suspension doesn’t make it suspension worthy…..

  14. That sort of cheap shot reflects on the team as a whole. Just as the Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis is responsible for Burdick and Jone’s cheap shots time and time again (doing nothing about it). It speaks volumes if any Pats fan defends in any way what Gronk did. Oops, took late. A Pats fan already made a complete idiot of himself. Again.

  16. It will be a big loss but I still believe we can win out. We are going 17-2 until we are not.

  20. I actually would like him have to take the next game off and lose a game check. Sink that lesson in hard now because we dont need that sxxt going forward. After next week is a game against Pittsburgh thats going to matter a lot for seeding and of course the playoffs are not far off and its important there is no stupid stuff that takes him off the table at a key time.

    Im aware of all the (mentioned above) things Burfict and Suh have skated on but I dont care. They cant get an important Patriot player suspended with their actions (although Goodell is probably looking into how that could work). Gronk is the one I care about.

    If Goodell somehow waited a week to suspend or hit him for 2 games that I would say is the league going out of their way to hobble the Pats.

  22. While I was NOT a fan of what GRONK did, I’d put 60% blame on the REFS for frustration & ultimate actions….. the guy (WHITE) held him THRUOUT the entire play as well as pushed off GRONK to get the interception & the ref standing right there didn’t call any of it……
    I see a fine coming for GRONK & a huge tongue lashing from the press like it is now…..pleading for a suspension doesn’t make it suspension worthy…..

    0 0 R

    If it was reversed would you Patriot fanboys be so soft on the offending party. Again another examples of why Pat’s fans are such hypocritical dirt bags……oh sorry dirt bags didn’t mean to lump you with these turds.

  23. I didn’t see it but will go on record saying if he decked him with that metal brace he deserves a heavy fine if not more. I really hate that thing as his injury has been healed long ago and the metal brace has advantages…

  25. comical that people think a guy tackling somone with a forearm to the head is a suspension

    then again, i don’t trust goodell and the cheaters
    on park ave

    this would be a classic case of more cheating

  26. As I watched it, I think he was just in the heat of the moment after the INT, and knew that no one had downed the Bills’ player for sure, even though he was heading toward being out of bounds. Sure, the play was wrong, but it was caused by horrible officiating to start with.

    I doubt that he will be suspended since he has no history of dirty play.

  27. .
    @negadelphianinjersey 

    He should be dealt with on the field. Take that knee out. He deserves a career ending injury, Stingley style, preferably.

    _______________

    Calling for a player to be paralyzed is a sign of a serious brain injury. I’m hopeful that you will seek treatment.
    .

  28. I’m huuuuuuge pats fan.

    That was the stupidest thing I’ve ever seen a player do. If he gets fined or suspended, so be it. Dumbest thing I’ve seen in a long time.

  30. I’m a Pats fan and I seriously doubt ANYONE will condone what he did, but seeing how he has no other hits like this or discipline problems of ANY kind, he should just get a fine. I think maybe he was mad about being mugged that whole play, not getting the call, and then seeing the ball get picked off as a result, particularly when he was called earlier for a non existent OPI. He let his emotions get the best of him, but it isn’t worthy of a suspension.

    Oops. He did have ONE other stupid play where his emotions got the best of him when he blocked the colts safety(?) Sergio Brown(?) OOB and into a TV camera, but that was a few years ago.

  32. I love how everyone’s all like “Here come the pats fans to defend him” when all of the pats fans I’m seeing are agreeing that it was the dumbest thing he could’ve done in that moment.

  33. negadelphianinjersey says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    He should be dealt with on the field. Take that knee out. He deserves a career ending injury, Stingley style, preferably.
    _________________________________________________

    Understanding you are always aspiring to a new level of dbaggery you will have to go a long way to beat that. chip there’s a big line between trolling and just being vile, you just blew by it like it wasn’t even there. Have you at long last no shame at all?

  35. Goodell clearly distorted everyone’s view in the stadium and on video tape because the Patriots would never cheat and all other teams fans are jealous haters.

  36. Probably should be suspended for the Steelers game; yea, that’s the ticket, right haters?

    He should be fined. Any suspension would be the NFL office trying to impact playoff seeding. Pretty clear that Gonk is not treated fairly by the refs. He is mauled by defenses on a regular basis during his routes and is called for phantom offensive PI penalties at a multiple of any other player in NFL history.

  38. Those calling it retaliation for holding on the play are complete m0r@ns! How many times like today do teams have to sit back and watch the Pats O-line mugged D linemen. Or their WRs illegally pick others to clear a path. Or get phantom calls out of the blue on 3rd downs to prolong drives. Watch the play. Gronk is clearly trying to push White away but White held him so he wouldn’t get tossed from the route. It’s called letting them play! He’ll get 2 games and it will be reduced to 1. Dirty play from a classless player with a pea brain.

  39. Scumbag move with clear intent to injure an opposing player. Only way to legislate that out of the game is for the next guy to blow Gronk’s knee up like a JPP 4th of July fireworks show. He deserves it. Complete scumbag move.

  40. Nofoolnodrool says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:55 pm
    While I was NOT a fan of what GRONK did, I’d put 60% blame on the REFS for frustration & ultimate actions….. the guy (WHITE) held him THRUOUT the entire play as well as pushed off GRONK to get the interception & the ref standing right there didn’t call any of it……
    I see a fine coming for GRONK & a huge tongue lashing from the press like it is now…..pleading for a suspension doesn’t make it suspension worthy…..

    0 0 R

    If it was reversed would you Patriot fanboys be so soft on the offending party. Again another examples of why Pat’s fans are such hypocritical dirt bags……oh sorry dirt bags didn’t mean to lump you with these turds.

    —————————-
    No, I do think a week off is called for. No way to defend what he did. Frustration I get it but that excuses nothing.

    But gee man your name callng is over the top and really hyppocritical. If it was a Steelers player would you call it the same way? Careful your answer because it has been a Steelers player many times before and far more egregious and you have been all over these message boards with homer defense of dirtier plays than that one.

  42. tylawspick6 says:

    December 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    comical that people think a guy tackling somone with a forearm to the head is a suspension

    then again, i don’t trust goodell and the cheaters
    on park ave

    this would be a classic case of more cheating
    ——————————————–

    Dude I usually enjoy your posts as you are one of the few Pat fans that can be practical with your logic and most times fair with your assessments. But if you honestly think and feel that was a legit tackle and doesn’t warrant a suspension/fine then my friend you’ve lost all credibility. It was a dirt bag move.

  44. This dirtbag won’t even get fined. Pats get away with murder. Unless your name is Aaron. The league protects the Pats way too much

  45. negadelphianinjersey says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:46 pm
    He should be dealt with on the field. Take that knee out. He deserves a career ending injury, Stingley style, preferably.

    thekingdp says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:07 pm
    Scumbag move with clear intent to injure an opposing player. Only way to legislate that out of the game is for the next guy to blow Gronk’s knee up like a JPP 4th of July fireworks show. He deserves it. Complete scumbag move.

    —————————
    Gee guys, even as you condemn something you endorse it too? Whats up with that?

  46. Gronk has already apologized. Hefty fine, definitely. If it’s a suspension, so be it. Much rather see him sit out against Miami than Pittsburgh. Good win though.

  48. patswhatsup says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    I love how everyone’s all like “Here come the pats fans to defend him” when all of the pats fans I’m seeing are agreeing that it was the dumbest thing he could’ve done in that moment.
    ——————————————–

    Open your EYES. Tylawpick6 is leading the idiot brigade.

  50. But gee man your name callng is over the top and really hyppocritical. If it was a Steelers player would you call it the same way? Careful your answer because it has been a Steelers player many times before and far more egregious and you have been all over these message boards with homer defense of dirtier plays than that one.

    Sorry I hurt your tender sensibilities, but would please provide proof to support my being a homer like you in such instances of dirty play by a Steeler. Hint Skippy, you won’t find it.

    And to the Patriot troll calling out poor Chipster…….an arrogant person like you is oblivious to shame but loves troll bait…lol.

  51. Rust belt. Serious? You have burflict who is the worse player in league with his crap and you comment about gronk. Glass house indeed.

  52. No fool- you still trollIng at your age is sad. If I was over 65 like you are reduced to bring a troll, I don’t know if that could continue living

  53. Don Humphrey says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:15 pm
    Gronk has already apologized. Hefty fine, definitely. If it’s a suspension, so be it. Much rather see him sit out against Miami than Pittsburgh. Good win though.

    0 0 Rate This

    ——————
    right, but what if goodell
    cheats some
    more and makes it 2 games?

    talib gets 1 game on a reduction after havinf numerous run ins..

    burfict and suh..how many late hits do these idiots get away with and
    only a fine?

    the goodell cheating is clearly in play here

  54. tylawspick6 says:
    December 3, 2017 at 4:57 pm
    comical that people think a guy tackling somone with a forearm to the head is a suspension

    then again, i don’t trust goodell and the cheaters
    on park ave

    this would be a classic case of more cheating

    ——————

    Ummm dude the play was over and half his body was out of bounds.

  55. JustBlameTrumpOrRussia says:
    December 3, 2017 at 5:14 pm
    This dirtbag won’t even get fined. Pats get away with murder. Unless your name is Aaron. The league protects the Pats way too much

    ———————-

    Lol, the league definitely does not protect the Pats, that ship has sailed. The league looks for ways to slow them down so they can regain parity. Thats why this is so stupid of Gronk because he just hands them opportunities doing stuff like that.

    As far as the hater’s acvusations, unless the entire team was banned from football and incarcerated pending execution that crowd would be saying it was not enough punishment. There is no limit there so whatever.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!