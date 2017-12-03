Texans lead Titans 10-0

AP

The Texans had one touchdown overturned. The second was upheld.

It’s amounted to a 10-0 lead over the Titans, who are self-destructing.

Tennessee returner Adoree' Jackson fumbled a punt after the Titans forced Houston to go three-and-out on the first possession of the game. Andre Ellington caught his first pass from Tom Savage after arriving from Arizona and ran for 29 yards.

Titans linebacker Wesley Woodyard was called for defensive pass interference to keep the Texans’ drive alive on third down, and DeAndre Hopkins‘ 4-yard, circus touchdown catch was overturned on replay. Hopkins did not get both feet in bounds. The Texans settled for a field goal.

The Titans answered with a 54-yard drive, but Ryan Succop missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt wide right.

Houston added a 4-yard touchdown pass from Savage to tight end Stephen Anderson on third down. This time, reply upheld the touchdown.