Texans lose Johnathan Joseph, Braxton Miller

AP

The injuries continue to mount for the Texans. They lost cornerback Johnathan Joseph (shoulder), wide receiver Bruce Ellington (hamstring) and linebacker Jelani Jenkins (concussion) in the first half.

They lost wide receiver Braxton Miller early in the second half.

Miller left for the locker room after being injured on a punt return after the Texans forced the Titans to go three-and-out.

The injuries to Ellington and Miller leave the Texans short-handed at the position. They entered the game with starter Will Fuller inactive with injured ribs, the third consecutive game he has missed.

Running back Andre Ellington, whom the Texans claimed off waivers from the Cardinals on Nov. 22, is playing wide receiver. DeAndre Hopkins is telling Andre Ellington what route to run after Tom Savage calls the play in the huddle.