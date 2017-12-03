Titans earn hard-fought 24-13 victory over Texans

AP

It wasn’t nearly as easy as the final score might indicate, but the Titans did what they had to do Sunday. Their 24-13 victory over the Texans allowed them to keep pace with the Jaguars in the AFC South, with both teams sitting at 8-4.

Tennessee led only 17-13 with less than two minutes remaining and the Texans driving at the Titans 29. But Tom Savage did what Tom Savage does: He threw an interception on first-and-10 with cornerback LeShaun Sims picking a pass intended for DeAndre Hopkins.

Texans coach Bill O’Brien put Savage on notice after he threw two interceptions and lost a fumble in a loss to the Ravens on Monday night. T.J. Yates, signed after Deshaun Watson went on injured reserve, is the backup quarterback.

Savage now has 13 turnovers this season, with six interceptions and seven lost fumbles.

Sims’ interception came with 1:08 remaining, and the Texans holding two timeouts. Three plays later, Derrick Henry broke the game open with a 75-yard touchdown run, scoring with 46 seconds left.

Henry finished with 11 carries for 109 yards and the touchdown, while DeMarco Murray had 11 carries for 66 yards. Marcus Mariota contributed 23 yards on three carries as the Titans ran for 198 yards. They had only 146 net passing yards.

Mariota finished 15-of-23 for 150 yards and a touchdown. Delanie Walker caught five passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Savage went 31-of-49 for 365 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The Texans had 384 total yards.

Texans kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 48-yard field goal late in the first half, with the ball hitting off the left upright, and then missed a chip-shot 28-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter.