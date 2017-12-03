Titans rally to tie Texans 10-10 at halftime

AP

The Titans rallied after being down 10-0, getting out of their own way and onto the scoreboard to tie the Texans 10-10 at intermission.

Marcus Mariota‘s hamstring looks fully healed as he has run for 23 yards on three carries, including a 9-yard touchdown run. He has completed 9 of 13 passes for 96 yards.

The Texans blew a chance to make it a 13-7 lead when Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 48-yard field goal. It hit the left upright with 38 seconds to play in the half. The Titans used the short field to go 37 yards in three plays, with Ryan Succop kicking a 43-yard field goal with three seconds left on the clock.

Succop missed a 40-yard field goal in the first quarter.

Tom Savage is having a good day, going 14-of-21 for 188 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Stephen Anderson. Braxton Miller has four catches for 71 yards, and DeAndre Hopkins three for 38 yards.

Hopkins did have a touchdown overturned on replay as he didn’t get both feet inbounds, and the Texans had to settle for a 23-yard field goal in the first quarter.