Titans take 17-10 lead in third quarter

AP

The Titans likely are scoreboard watching and know the Jaguars have a big lead on the Colts. That means they need a win to keep pace in the win column with Jacksonville.

Tennessee grabbed its first lead late in the third quarter when tight end Delanie Walker caugh a 24-yard touchdown pass from Marcus Mariota. It gave the Titans a 17-10 lead.

The Texans might go looking for a new kicker next week. Ka'imi Fairbairn missed a 48-yard field goal late in the first half, with the ball hitting off the left upright. He missed a chip-shot 28-yard field goal wide left in the third quarter.

Thus, Houston got nothing out of a drive to the Tennessee 9.

Mariota has completed 13 of 20 passes for 150 yards and the one touchdown. He also scored on a 9-yard run.