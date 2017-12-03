Tom Brady on spat with Josh McDaniels: It’s just football

AP

There’s nothing to see here, according to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Brady blew up at offensive Josh McDaniels early in Sunday’s 23-3 victory over the Bills.

“It’s just football,” Brady said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “We’ve been around each other a lot. I love Josh.”

Brady threw behind wide receiver Brandin Cooks on a third-down pass from the Buffalo 32 in the first quarter. McDaniels appeared to use the words “wide open” when Brady got to the sideline, and the quarterback erupted.

The Patriots settled for a field goal.

“It’s nothing,” Brady added. “It’s just football. We’re two competitive people. That’s just the way it goes.”

Brady completed 21 of 30 passes for 258 yards with no touchdowns and an interception, but the Patriots rushed for 191 yards.