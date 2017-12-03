Tyrod Taylor carted off, Nathan Peterman in at QB

Getty Images

Nathan Peterman is back in at quarterback for the Bills, but it wasn’t coach Sean McDermott’s choice this time.

Tyrod Taylor was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Patriots after suffering a knee injury. Taylor had a towel over his head as the cart made its way off the field.

Taylor was having a rough day and appeared to have some trouble with the knee after taking a sack in the first half of the game. He was 9-of-18 for 65 yards and an interception that came at the goal line at the end of the first Bills drive of the game.

They didn’t come close to a touchdown after that, but Peterman was able to move the team inside New England’s 10-yard-line on his first drive at the helm. A fourth down incompletion kept the Patriots up 23-3, however, and it looks like the Bills are on their way to their sixth loss of the season.