Vikings retake lead on first play of fourth quarter

Getty Images

The Vikings got the ball with 8:11 left in the third quarter with the Falcons up 9-7 in Atlanta.

They would hold onto the ball until four seconds were off the clock in the fourth quarter and they’d be back on top when they did hand the ball back to the home team. Case Keenum hit Kyle Rudolph for a six-yard touchdown pass that put the Vikings up 14-9 to kick off the final quarter of play.

The 15-play, 89-yard drive was the longest of the season for the Vikings and it came at an important moment as the Falcons defense had shown few weak spots until that point in the proceedings. Keenum threw for four first downs to keep the team moving, however, and Latavius Murray continued a strong day with a key third down conversion of his own.

Atlanta’s offense will need to find the same kind of spark against a similarly steely Vikings defense if they’re going to extend their winning streak and stay in the thick of a tight NFC South race.