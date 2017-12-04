Adam Jones out with groin injury

AP

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones had a first-quarter interception of Ben Roethlisberger. That was the good news for Adams and the Bengals. The bad news was he injured his groin on the play, writhing in pain afterward.

Jones will not return, the Bengals announced.

Jones, who missed the Week 7 game against the Steelers with back injury, departed with a tackle, an interception and a pass breakup Monday night.

The Bengals made KeiVarae Russell a healthy scratch, leaving them with only four healthy corners.