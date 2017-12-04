Bears should have let 49ers score, John Fox defends decision not to

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 4, 2017, 6:02 PM EST
After the two-minute warning on Sunday, the 49ers had the ball on the Bears’ 4-yard line, and the Bears, leading 14-12, were out of timeouts. At that point, the Bears’ best strategy would have been to allow the 49ers to score a touchdown, to give themselves time to try to score a touchdown of their own.

Instead, when the 49ers gave the ball to Carlos Hyde, the Bears tackled him. After that, Jimmy Garoppolo took a snap and kneeled down, killing the remaining time on the clock before the 49ers’ game-winning field goal.

So why didn’t Bears coach John Fox let the 49ers score? He said he thought the Bears had a better chance of blocking the 49ers’ field goal than of marching down the field for a touchdown in 90 seconds.

“We talked about it, but it would have had to be done at 1:36 or 1:40, whatever it was,” Fox said. “We felt good about the block we had on the potential field goal. Neither one of those are great options.”

It’s true that neither letting the other team score nor trying to block a chip-shot field goal is a good option. But of the two, letting the other team score is the better option. Fox should have let his rookie quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky, see if he could engineer a final touchdown drive after allowing the 49ers to score their own touchdown. He didn’t give the team that chance.

Of course, it’s possible that if the Bears had let the 49ers score, Hyde would have realized what was going on and gone down at the 1-yard line. But the Bears should have at least tried to let the 49ers get the touchdown, and give themselves a chance to score a touchdown after the ensuing kickoff. Instead the 49ers ran out the clock and won on a field goal.

14 responses to “Bears should have let 49ers score, John Fox defends decision not to

  2. You see it all the time. Most NFL head coaches would rather lose than intentionally give up a TD to the other team. It’s the old school mentality.

  8. exinsidetrader says:
    December 4, 2017 at 6:16 pm
    We all know which coach in the NFL has the smarts and stones to do that (and it ain’t John Fox)

    ———————————-
    That coach has a GOAT QB with a hugely successful record of getting the team down the field for a clutch game winning score. Fox doesn’t.

  9. In the grand scheme of things what does it matter? You see teams already out of contention scoring a TD and despite only being a point behind, decide that they’d rather go for two and avoid overtime. If either team was playing for something meaningful then it would of course be different. As neither had anything on their mind except draft position and perhaps some old school bragging rights, I think we can all move along as there’s nothing to see here.

  10. 10-6 isn’t good enough! The Bears fired a coach who was 10-6. Went to a Super Bowl and won 18 games OVER 500. They have never recovered, fact. 2004 5-11, 2005 11-5, 2006 13-3, 2007 7-9,2007 7-9,2007 7-9,2010 11-5, 2011 8-8,2012 10-6. I’m pretty sure the Bears are 30 to 40 games UNDER .500 since the firing.

    John Fox alone is 20 games under .500 and has the worst coaching record of any Bears coach in the history of the organization, fact.

  11. I bet Fox feels pretty good about sitting on a Floridian beach in January too. He knows he’s as good as fired and he’s probably going to consider it his retirement.

    Enjoy the beach for us, John

  12. I can’t tell you how many games I’ve watched where I thought, “they should let them score to give themselves a chance,” then for one reason or another, the team doesn’t score and the team I thought should let the other team score wins the game. There are so many things that can happen. Ever heard of a fumble?

  13. If you want to let a team score, nothing says the RB can’t fall down before the goal line. Like the Giants failed to do in the SBOWL against the Pats

  14. Bisky executing a long TD drive in 90secs or block the FG? Both are remote, and like you said, you’ve also got to assume the 9ers don’t wise-up to it when you don’t stop them. Also, Bisky has not lead a successful TD drive that started from his own half of the field, whereas Bears have blocked 3.6% of FGs. You go with the block attempt.

