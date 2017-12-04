Belichick on possible Gronk suspension: We control what we can control

Posted by Josh Alper on December 4, 2017, 12:08 PM EST
Getty Images

After the final whistle in Sunday’s 23-3 win over the Bills, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told Buffalo counterpart Sean McDermott that tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s forearm to the back of cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s head after a play was “bulls—” and apologized before the two men left the field.

Belichick was asked about Gronkowski’s late hit during a Monday conference call, but didn’t repeat those comments. He said he thought Gronkowski addressed it with a postgame apology and that he doesn’t “have anything else to add.” Belichick was also asked about potentially losing Gronkowski to a suspension.

“Well, I’d say on anything that is out of our control, such as injuries that could go down to pregame workouts and so forth, things that are out of our control are out of our control,” Belichick said. “We’ll address the things that we can address.”

After apologizing to White, Gronkowski went on to complain about the lack of calls he gets from officials as well as having the “craziest stuff” called on him. Belichick was asked if he’s spoken to the league office about the way officials handle Gronkowski, but declined to “talk about any of the personal calls I’ve had with league officials” over the years.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Belichick on possible Gronk suspension: We control what we can control

  1. Good on Gronk for finally saying what all Pats fans have been seeing for over 7 years under the cheating Goodell Regime.

    Cheating is cheating and we saw more of it yesterday.

    Fire Goodell.

  8. I suspect Belichick was fairly livid about that hit. Lack of discipline and jeopardizing the team.

    I remember Mike Vrabel telling a story of how Belichick kept showing the same blown play by him Vrabel in film study, replaying it again and again and again.

    Gronk will be made an example of how NOT to behave.

  9. There IS a different set of rules against Gronkowski….He gets held 2-3 times per pattern, and that’s because he’s the only player in NFL who cannot be covered by 1 person.

    He did what he did…and max suspension is 1 game…BUT, the crap he has to put up with, and lack of penalties [ could call one or more per play] is now out of control.

  10. I didn’t hear Gase apologize for the three cheap shots on Brady last week.
    Gronkowski lost it for a second and he will pay for it.
    Don’t see Suh or Alonzo getting punished forREPEAT offenses.

  11. ruffbufffire says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Gronk is the push off king! Thats how he gets half of his receptions! Suspend the clown
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

    Yeah, because he pushes all the illegal hands off of himself.

  14. He should be suspended the rest of the year….professionals don’t do that kind of thing. Get frustrated and just completely flip out and hurt a defenseless person. Shameful . If the league doesn’t get tough on this kind of thing, it will continue to happen.

  15. Bengals vs Steelers tonight. That matchup always results in a lot of fingerpointing in the days after. Some of you folks trying to indict Gronk today might want to hold up in case you find yourself on the other side of your words by tomortow morning.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!