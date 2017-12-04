Belichick on possible Gronk suspension: We control what we can control

Getty Images

After the final whistle in Sunday’s 23-3 win over the Bills, Patriots coach Bill Belichick told Buffalo counterpart Sean McDermott that tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s forearm to the back of cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s head after a play was “bulls—” and apologized before the two men left the field.

Belichick was asked about Gronkowski’s late hit during a Monday conference call, but didn’t repeat those comments. He said he thought Gronkowski addressed it with a postgame apology and that he doesn’t “have anything else to add.” Belichick was also asked about potentially losing Gronkowski to a suspension.

“Well, I’d say on anything that is out of our control, such as injuries that could go down to pregame workouts and so forth, things that are out of our control are out of our control,” Belichick said. “We’ll address the things that we can address.”

After apologizing to White, Gronkowski went on to complain about the lack of calls he gets from officials as well as having the “craziest stuff” called on him. Belichick was asked if he’s spoken to the league office about the way officials handle Gronkowski, but declined to “talk about any of the personal calls I’ve had with league officials” over the years.