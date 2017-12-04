Bengals lead Steelers 17-3 at halftime

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2017, 10:11 PM EST
AP

A heavy downpour started late in the second quarter. Maybe that’s what the Steelers needed to get going.

Or maybe it was falling behind 17-0.

The Bengals dominated the first half, but the Steelers got a field goal on the final play before intermission to avoid being shut out. Cincinnati leads 17-3.

Cincinnati gained 253 yards and held the Steelers to 126, with 33 of that coming on a short pass to Le'Veon Bell with 11 seconds remaining in the half. A 38-yard pass interference penalty on Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick, who let Antonio Brown slip by him, allowed Chris Boswell to kick a 30-yard field goal.

Otherwise, it was all Bengals.

Andy Dalton threw touchdown passes of 8 and 15 yards to A.J. Green, completing 16 of 23 passes for 123 yards. Green has seven catches for 77 yards.

Ben Roethlisberger has completed 8 of 16 passes for 109 yards with an interception. Brown caught three passes for 41 yards. Bell had seven carries for 25 yards.

The half, of course, was overshadowed by the injury to Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier, who left in an ambulance with a back injury. The team has released no information on his condition.

The Bengals lost running back Joe Mixon (shoulder/concussion) and cornerback Adam Jones (groin).

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Bengals lead Steelers 17-3 at halftime

  4. That holding call on the would be AJ touchdown was an awful, awful call. Sucks seeing the refs make awful calls so routinely – can’t remember a season quite this bad all around. (and i couldn’t care less about the bengals or steelers if i tried)

  6. Looks like the Steelers have no interest in the game. Their defense can’t stop them and the offense can’t hardly get a first down.

  9. The refs seem to be willing the steelers to win at this point. another horrible DPI call. pretty good game though. hope bengals win

  10. Around when I posted about the gruden thing, mcdonough (grudens broadcast partner) made a couple comments to the extent of “that (players) school needs a head coach” (awkward silence) “a lot of rumors flying around about that job. of course they could have been quickly put to rest if you just called them” and then there was like 7 seconds of awkward silence (a long time during a broadcast). sounded like a jab at gruden (that gruden just took in silence)

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!