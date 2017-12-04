Bengals take 10-0 lead

AP

The Bengals look like the 9-2 team so far tonight, not the 5-6 team they are. Cincinnati dominated the first quarter, intercepting Ben Roethlisberger and outgaining the Steelers 112 yards to 76 yards.

The Bengals lead 10-0.

Cincinnati cornerback Adam Jones intercepted Roethlisberger on the Steelers’ first possession, with Le'Veon Bell getting an unnecessary roughness penalty to boot. The Bengals needed only 27 yards for a Randy Bullock field goal.

After forcing a Pittsburgh punt, the Bengals drove 85 yards in 12 plays with A.J. Green catching an 8-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton with 41 seconds left in the quarter.

Dalton has completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and the touchdown. Green has two catches for 12 yards and the touchdown. Joe Mixon has five carries for 28 yards.

Roethlisberger completed 6 of 10 passes for 66 yards and the interception in the first quarter. Antonio Brown, who started despite a toe injury, appears just fine with three catches for 41 yards.