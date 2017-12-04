Browns frustrated with malfunctioning communication system at StubHub

Posted by Charean Williams on December 4, 2017, 10:56 PM EST
Getty Images

The Browns had problems with malfunctioning headsets at StubHub Center on Sunday and claim they are not the first team to experience technical difficulties there. Browns coach Hue Jackson said the problems started in the first quarter, and he ended up using a walkie-talkie, which worked sometimes.

This is a league issue,” Jackson said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We’ll take it up with the league. We heard there was another team that had the same issue one time at that particular stadium. I felt bad because DeShone [Kizer] had to handle all of that and handle playing the game.

“He’s not going to make excuses and neither am I. This is not an excuse. These things really happen so we had to do with it. That’s not why we lost that game — I will be the first to tell everybody that — but it sure didn’t help some of the situations that we were in.”

Jackson blamed the headset issue with a wasted timeout on third-and-15 from the 15 with 4:59 remaining, and the Browns trailing 19-10.

“I thought the best thing to do there since he couldn’t hear anything was take the timeout and let’s get our composure,” Jackson said. “First, let’s see if we can get the phones to work again and make sure that we run the next best play for us. That’s what that was about. It wasn’t about ‘let’s just go burn a timeout.’ That was about the headsets not working.”

The Chargers had no problems with their coach-to-player system, coach Anthony Lynn said Monday. Los Angeles was allowed to use its headsets despite the Browns’ problems with their system. NFL equity rules apply only if a total system failure occurs before kickoff, a rule that perhaps the competition committee needs to revisit in the offseason.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Browns frustrated with malfunctioning communication system at StubHub

  2. Well if you can’t admit it’s just because your team really sucks….you need a scapegoat. The communication system.

  4. Belichick has this happen in a Super Bowl he ended up losing, and never whines about it. Instead his team practices for it every year so they are ready if it happens again. Just an idea.

  5. You know why you never hear about Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees, Aaron Rogers, or other great quarterback and coach combinations having this problem? Because those QB’s don’t need a headset. Their coaches expect them to run the offense and give them control. Instead of using the comms as excuses, teach your QB how to run the offense so that he doesn’t NEED you on every play.

  6. Sure, it’s not an excuse, but for a winless team (over virtually 2 seasons) with a rookie QB… it doesn’t help the on field product. I really wish the Browns weren’t such a doormat and it’s gotten to the point where it’s almost damaging the integrity of the game (when a team your team might be vying with for a wild card gets to play the browns the next week etc).

    On the other hand, a lot of their games have been competitive, but this team has no idea how to win. I’m torn between saying Hue is building up to something if he can get over that hump and saying erase everything and start fresh both management/coaching staff/coach.

    I have a lot of respect for Browns fans. Those fans deserve to watch their team still be relavent into november, or at least late october – and sooner rather than later.

  7. weepingjebus says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:14 pm
    Belichick has this happen in a Super Bowl he ended up losing, and never whines about it. Instead his team practices for it every year so they are ready if it happens again. Just an idea.
    _____________________

    Probably figured that balanced out the fact that visiting teams in New England miraculously lost communication every single week. Can’t complain when it happens to you if you benefit from it 8 weeks a year

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!