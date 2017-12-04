Browns hoping for good news after MRI on Jabrill Peppers’ knee

Getty Images

Browns rookie safety Jabrill Peppers left Sunday’s loss to the Chargers with a knee injury and the team doesn’t have any word about his prognosis at this point.

Coach Hue Jackson said at a Monday press conference that Peppers had an MRI done on the knee Monday in order to come up with that prognosis. Jackson added that he’s hopeful that the test won’t show anything seriously wrong.

Peppers was one of three first-round picks by the Browns this year and he’s started all 10 games he’s played so far this season. He has 43 tackles on defense and has also served as a returner. He’s averaging six yards per punt return and 20.1 yards on eight kickoff returns.

Jackson also said that tight end Randall Telfer did not suffer a concussion during Sunday’s loss and is expected to be fine.