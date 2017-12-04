Bruce Arians not ready to talk about 2018 return yet

Getty Images

In October, Cardinals coach Bruce Arians responded to a report that he’d decided to retire at the end of the 2017 season by saying that “nothing could be further from truth” but he’s not ruling himself in for the 2018 season either.

Arians said on Monday that there will be several factors, including his health, to consider when making a decision about continuing his coaching career. One thing that won’t be a factor pushing him toward hanging it up is the team’s losing record over the last two years.

“If anything, it makes me hungrier,” Arians said, via the team’s website. “Because I know who is coming off that [injured reserve] list.”

Running back David Johnson, quarterback Carson Palmer, linebacker Markus Golden and left tackle D.J. Humphries are some of the players that the Cardinals have lost to injuries this season.

Arians’ desire to return wouldn’t mean much if the Cardinals decide to make a change, something Arians referenced when he called coaching “a ‘What’ve you done for me lately?’ business” during his press conference. That’s certainly been proven many times, but there’s been no public indication that the Cardinals have a change in mind.