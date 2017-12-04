Calais Campbell proving to be worth every dollar for Jaguars

Getty Images

The Jaguars have thrown plenty of money around in recent years, but perhaps none of it has been better spent than on veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

They’d have probably taken veteran presence and stability when they gave him a four-year, $60 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed. But he’s given them 12.5 sacks, in addition to that leadership, and thinks things can actually get better.

Yesterday’s 30-10 beating of the Colts was kind of a ho-hum affair, but the fact the Jaguars have ordinary wins over anyone is progress.

“It is what I thought it could be, but we’ve still got a lot of room for improvement,” Campbell said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “We could be a lot better. Today was not our best ball. We know that. But at the end of the day when you get a W not playing your best ball, that’s huge. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”

When he dropped Jacoby Brissett yesterday, he set Jacksonville’s franchise record for sacks in a season (12.5) with four games to play. They’re also leading the league in sacks (45), and are pushing for the AFC South title after so many years of teasing with potential.

“I could care less about it right now,” Campbell said of the individual record. “Down the road it’ll be great, but I’m just happy we got the win.

“That is a testament, really, to the guys around me. We take turns making plays. Our secondary really does such a great job locking down receivers and giving us time to get back there. It’s an accolade for them, a testament for how good they’re doing.”

He’s right in that it’s a group effort, and they’re playing well at every level of the defense. But he’s also underselling his own role, and his value, whatever the price.