Calais Campbell proving to be worth every dollar for Jaguars

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 4, 2017, 8:15 AM EST
Getty Images

The Jaguars have thrown plenty of money around in recent years, but perhaps none of it has been better spent than on veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

They’d have probably taken veteran presence and stability when they gave him a four-year, $60 million deal, with $30 million guaranteed. But he’s given them 12.5 sacks, in addition to that leadership, and thinks things can actually get better.

Yesterday’s 30-10 beating of the Colts was kind of a ho-hum affair, but the fact the Jaguars have ordinary wins over anyone is progress.

“It is what I thought it could be, but we’ve still got a lot of room for improvement,” Campbell said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “We could be a lot better. Today was not our best ball. We know that. But at the end of the day when you get a W not playing your best ball, that’s huge. I feel like we’re just scratching the surface.”

When he dropped Jacoby Brissett yesterday, he set Jacksonville’s franchise record for sacks in a season (12.5) with four games to play. They’re also leading the league in sacks (45), and are pushing for the AFC South title after so many years of teasing with potential.

“I could care less about it right now,” Campbell said of the individual record. “Down the road it’ll be great, but I’m just happy we got the win.

“That is a testament, really, to the guys around me. We take turns making plays. Our secondary really does such a great job locking down receivers and giving us time to get back there. It’s an accolade for them, a testament for how good they’re doing.”

He’s right in that it’s a group effort, and they’re playing well at every level of the defense. But he’s also underselling his own role, and his value, whatever the price.

14 responses to “Calais Campbell proving to be worth every dollar for Jaguars

  Interesting, but he's not leading the league is sacks now is he? That honor goes to Tank Lawrence in Dallas. That's right. There's another Demarcus leading the league in sacks out in Dallas.

  2. ipeefreelyagain says:
    December 4, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Interesting, but he’s not leading the league is sacks now is he? That honor goes to Tank Lawrence in Dallas. That’s right. There’s another Demarcus leading the league in sacks out in Dallas.
    If you lead the league in sacks for a team that doesn’t make the playoffs, no one cares.

  4. Has been a premier DL for a long time, never seems to get mentioned with the top interior linemen. His strong play in Jax isn’t a surprise to anyone who watched him in AZ.

  5. Campbell was a beast in Arizona and he is wrecking people in the weaker AFC on a great defense. Seattle will have their hands full heading into Jacksonville this week.

  6. Campbell was a beast in Arizona and he is wrecking people in the weaker AFC
    That’s 3 time defending super bowl champion weaker AFC to you bub. 4 out of the last 5 (AFC over the nfc) if there happens to be anyone at home keeping score.

    Technically if you keep going back it turns into a 5 to 5 even split. The last 10 super bowls are Even Steven.

  8. This man is not only an unbelievable football player, but he is a genius off the field as well. It was subtle, but he waved in Blake Bortles to lead the team inside the locker room and stood by him and encouraged him as he was breaking the team down. Here is a man who knows Bortles cinfidence has been shaken in thr past and he is there helping rebuild it. An unbelievable teammate.

  9. That’s 3 time defending super bowl champion weaker AFC to you bub. 4 out of the last 5 (AFC over the nfc) if there happens to be anyone at home keeping score.

    Technically if you keep going back it turns into a 5 to 5 even split. The last 10 super bowls are Even Steven.
    Look at the playoff picture this year. Outside the Pats and the Steelers the AFC is trash! A team that has lost 6 out of their last 7 is still in first place. SERIOUSLY…and you have the worst team in SPORTS (not just the NFL) in that conference. Yes you have the Patriots; which is the only bright spot, might be the best team in the NFL in the last two decades, but after that chump change. Which is why the Patriots keep winning.

  10. Every dollar for what, though? If Jax doesn’t win the SB, it doesn’t mean anything. They’re just renting an expensive vet at this point.

    Every dollar for what, though? If NE doesn’t win the SB, it doesn’t mean anything. They wasted assets for a receiver at this point.

  11. If they can ever get Bortles to spend more time in the film room than at the bars, this team could be really dangerous.

  12. I have nothing but praise for Campbell, and I think the Jaguar defense is VERY promising for years to come. However…let’s not get carried away with thinking that defense is a juggernaut already. Here is the list of QBs who have started against them this season(in order): Savage, Mariota, Flacco, McCown, Roethlisberger, Goff, Brissett, Dalton, Rivers, Kizer, Gabbert, Brissett. They aren’t all bums, to be sure, but in today’s NFL is that as easy as it gets? The Jaguars have played in a LOT of “snowball” games against bad teams in which the offense and the defense teed off later in games that got out hand, and next year they get the tough NFC East, the Patriots, and potentially two other first place AFC teams. Don’t be surprised for the 2018 Jaguar defense to be better in reality but look worse due to quality of opposing offenses.

  14. Let’s see if he’s worth every penny in 2019 when he’s 34 or they cut him with that salary ballooning.

