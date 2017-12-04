Casey Hayward: I wanted to be back here with my brothers

Getty Images

Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward buried his younger brother last week, which meant he wasn’t around the team during the practice week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Hayward returned in time to play, however, and he turned in a good effort in a 19-10 win that lifted the Chargers into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC West. Hayward said that he considered not returning for the game, but made the call to come back to be with his football family.

“I’m better when I’m out here, when I’m on the field, being around people I care for and people who care about me,” Hayward said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I wanted to be back here with my brothers.”

Hayward gave himself a B-plus at the end of the day, but it’s fair to say he’s grading on a tougher curve than most others. Safety Tre Boston called him the “ultimate warrior” and coach Anthony Lynn gave him a game ball in the victorious locker room.