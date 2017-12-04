Chiefs considering discipline for Marcus Peters’ premature exit from field

December 4, 2017
Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets when he took issue with a penalty called on teammate Steven Nelson during a two-point conversion attempt by throwing the flag into the stands.

Peters was not ejected from the game, but coach Andy Reid said on Sunday that Peters thought that he had been disqualified. That explained why he ran to the locker room instead of remaining in the game as the Jets upped their lead to 38-31 on an Elijah McGuire run.

Peters later returned to the sideline without socks or leg pads and Reid said on Monday that the team is “evaluating” whether to discipline him for taking off.

“I haven’t made any decision either way,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “[But] that was the wrong thing for [Peters] to do.”

Sitting Peters wouldn’t do any favors for a Chiefs defense that was torn up by Josh McCown on Sunday in a crucial game against the Raiders in Week 14, but we’ll see if Reid decides that punishment fits Peters’ crime.

