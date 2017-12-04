Colin Kaepernick is on the short list for Time’s Person of the Year

Time magazine (which like most magazines is now more like a pamphlet) annually names a Person of the Year. A football player who has played no football at all this year is one of the finalists.

Via Today.com, unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made the short list. He graced the cover of the pamphletzine a year ago, after his decision not to stand for the national anthem prior to NFL games became a major national story.

Kaepernick became a free agent in March, but even though he has not yet joined a new team (the Seahawks and Ravens were the only ones to show interest), the movement has lingered, spiking in attention and notoriety from time to time due to the involvement and attention of politicians.

Other finalists are North Korean president Kim Jong Un, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, U.S. president Donald Trump, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, film director Patty Jenkins, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the #MeToo movement, and “The Dreamers.”

The winner will be announced on Wednesday.

48 responses to “Colin Kaepernick is on the short list for Time’s Person of the Year

  3. Well, he’s probably the only person in the world that would literally quit a job making more than $10 million this year, only to then complain about being unemployed and the lack of fairness in life. So he’s got that going for him.

  12. I’m not sure what this “award” even means, if Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump are also finalists… Is this even a good thing? Is “the #MeToo Movement” even a person? What is going on?

  13. However, after further evaluation, he has ALMOST, single-handedly, turned the NFL into ashes, my favorite game 😦 Only time will tell, if the fans come back or not.

  14. Being Time’s person of the year does not require having any decent quarterbacking skills so its ok on that front. The rest of its all subjective so everyone is free to have their own thoughts. If the controversy can sell a few magazines then the choice would make sense. They have been hurting over there.

  16. Why is Trump considered? He already printed two fake covers of himself winning. Talk about fake news, Trump is as fake as it gets.

  17. @staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb

    You probably will get pretty angry yourself when you learn some of the other notable “winners” Adolph Hitler. Josef Stalin. Ayatollah Khomeini and in 2004 “you” (as in all of us)

    In the words of Inago Montoya: “I do not think it means what you think it means”

  18. Ofc they put Kim Jong and kaep on it… because reasons. One wants to blow us up physically, and the other wants to blow up the NFL. Super neat criteria, I am so happy I don’t have brain rot like TIME.

  22. Not sure what he has done to deserve anything. Just caused a whole pile of trouble, and his girlfriend is even more vindictive. He needs to just go away.
    We are all sick of him.

  25. What exactly is the requirement? If its who has had the most impact on people in this country thats Trump hands down. Whether its good impact or bad impact I wont get into here, but either way he has added up to the most. And the #metoo movement, although not a person per se, thats proving to be a whammy as well. Mueller is the one who is probably contribuing the most. The rest are all lower level noise makers, trendy in some circles, but thats all.

  27. Awesome, the man who is responsible for initiating the decline of one of the greatest sports ever is on the short list for person of the year. What a time to be alive.

  28. Kaepernick refuses to vote. He is on record as saying both presidential candidates — yes, including Hillary Clinton — should be in jail. He is well documented as having nothing but disdain for democracy and our political system. So seeing him up there with dictators from China and DPRK does have some consistency.

  29. Not a firefighter who saved someone from a burning building, not a doctor who invented life saving medicine, not a soldier who was wounded in combat, not an innovator who benefited mankind…. Instead a washed up QB who praised a communist dictator and degraded law enforcement is person of the year. Only in America!

  32. ctiggs says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:55 am
    Looking at that list lmao. Trump and Kim Jung ? what a horrible group to be a part of.
    —————–
    On par with Obama, Clinton, and Merkel.

  33. feckyerlife says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:42 am
    What he do, he doesnt speak or say anything in public or too anyone. so what does he do?

    ————
    He got beat out by Blaine Gabbert as the SF starting QB

  34. Why anyone would be supportive of what his true intentions were/are; is beyond reprehensible. Tearing the fabric that makes America the best country to live in by using it’s afforded freedom is cowardly.

  37. Look twice before deciding this means anything other than “person in the news a lot that might influence some things in some way”.

    Winners of note:
    Adolf Hitler – 1938
    Joseph Stalin – 1939
    Joseph Stalin – 1942
    Bill Clinton (in an impeachment year) – 1998
    Ken Starr (jointly for his investigation of Clinton) – 1998
    Vladamir Putin – 2007
    Donald Trump – 2016

    Some of these folks are responsible for the deaths of millions. Yes millions.

    Others are simply newsworthy, but not praiseworthy.

    Be mindful to not jump to conclusions. This has nothing to do with Kap being anything other than the cause of a specific ruckus.

    Wefus out…

  38. 1590t says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Kaepernick – Headline
    “Time’s Man of the year – The person who killed the NFL.”
    —————————

    That would be Goodell, the person that failed to put an end to the kneeling.

  39. North Korea’s president? Does the word president imply he was elected? Do they have the electoral college in North Korea? No idea, but that’s what I’m getting from this article. It’s like winning a popularity contest of the most hated people in the news right now.

  40. The NFL is putting up 90 million dollars to support the movement against inequality …mainly because of what Kap started. Yet most still don’t know what he’s done or contributed. LOL. You don’t have to support it….it’s still gonna happen.

  41. feckyerlife says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:42 am

    What he do, he doesnt speak or say anything in public or too anyone. so what does he do?
    ———————–

    He’s doing more than the bozos that do nothing but rest on one knee during the singing of the national anthem.

  42. No amount of magazine covers will change the fact that he’s not an NFL quarterback. Dude is done…buh bye now.

  43. mbg8977 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Awesome, the man who is responsible for initiating the decline of one of the greatest sports ever is on the short list for person of the year. What a time to be alive.
    ———————–

    I didn’t see Roger Goodell on that list.

  44. They actually called me to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!

  45. I did not think I could lose any more respect for this rag of a magazine, but whoops they did it again. How about a player from Texas that actually did something positive, like raising money for those affected by the hurricanes?

  46. The qualification based on that list of names seems to be who generates the most media buzz.

    If that’s the case Trump wins, hands down. That dude can’t pet a puppy without it being some sort of national news scandal.

  47. @staffordisbetterthanyourteamsqb says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:35 am
    Angry white men will hate this
    ==================================================================================
    How does Stafford feel about it? He is probably laughing like everyone else except you.

Leave a Reply

