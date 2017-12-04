Colin Kaepernick is on the short list for Time’s Person of the Year

Getty Images

Time magazine (which like most magazines is now more like a pamphlet) annually names a Person of the Year. A football player who has played no football at all this year is one of the finalists.

Via Today.com, unemployed quarterback Colin Kaepernick has made the short list. He graced the cover of the pamphletzine a year ago, after his decision not to stand for the national anthem prior to NFL games became a major national story.

Kaepernick became a free agent in March, but even though he has not yet joined a new team (the Seahawks and Ravens were the only ones to show interest), the movement has lingered, spiking in attention and notoriety from time to time due to the involvement and attention of politicians.

Other finalists are North Korean president Kim Jong Un, special prosecutor Robert Mueller, U.S. president Donald Trump, Chinese president Xi Jinping, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, film director Patty Jenkins, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the #MeToo movement, and “The Dreamers.”

The winner will be announced on Wednesday.