Cowboys expect Sean Lee to practice Wednesday

Getty Images

The Cowboys have one All-Pro player on defense. That player, Sean Lee, has missed the past three-plus games with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys have missed him.

Coach Jason Garrett said Monday the weakside linebacker will return to practice Wednesday, and Lee expects to play Sunday against the Giants. Lee was injured after only eight snaps against the Falcons on Nov. 12.

The Cowboys allowed 27 points to the Falcons, 37 to the Eagles and 28 to the Chargers — all losses — before beating Washington 38-14 last Thursday.

Lee remains the Cowboys’ second-leading tackler with 62 stops this season despite playing in only six full games.