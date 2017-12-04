Doug Pederson made a mistake when he didn’t challenge illegal forward pass

In the fourth quarter on Sunday night, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw an illegal forward pass to Mike Davis that picked up 17 yards on third-and-8. The officials missed it, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn’t challenge. That was a mistake.

Replays clearly showed that the ball traveled forward after Wilson crossed the line of scrimmage, and if Pederson had challenged, the Seahawks would have faced fourth-and-long and would have punted after the penalty. Instead the Seahawks got the first down and scored a touchdown on the drive.

After the game, Pederson said he never saw a definitive replay angle and was hesitant to throw a challenge flag after he had already lost a previous challenge.

“Real-time it looked fine. It looked legit. We didn’t get all the necessary looks and they hustled to the line,” Pederson said. “At the same time it looked good and I trust the guys upstairs making those decisions and didn’t challenge. I already challenged one in the half and lost that, so I didn’t want to risk another timeout.”

The touchdown the Seahawks scored after that illegal forward pass all but wrapped up the game. Pederson deciding not to challenge was costly.

26 responses to “Doug Pederson made a mistake when he didn’t challenge illegal forward pass

  1. I saw plenty of views at home before the ball was snapped. Are you telling me I have better video on plays than the coaches at the game?

    I would ask for an explanation from the league on that first review that he lost because on the replays it looked like a clear first down to me.

    Also, once again, Pederson went to his conservative Andy Reid roots.

  2. Pederson will be the only thing holding this team back. This guy did nothing to earn a head coaching job except being Andy Reid’s best friend. He will be out coached in every big game by better coaches. Good luck Birds fans, you won’t win until he is gone.

  3. Maybe the iggles will gather up enough signatures on a petition again to have this crew not work any iggles games again !

  5. Pederson bears most of the responsibility for this loss( Wentz gets some as well). Unnecessarily challenging a spot he intended to go for one way or the other, not challenging this huge play, and the inexplicable 1st half game plan that played right into SEA’s strength on D all lie at his feet and cost the Eagles dearly

  6. Wilson would have made the first down had he not pitched. The penalty is 5 yards and loss f down. So it might have been 4th and 4 if called or challenged.

  7. I made a comment last night that I did not think that the play was reviewable since to change it, they would be asking for a penalty. Since the “experts” still keep talking about this, I want Googled the NFL rule book. I still do not see anything here that would allow them to challenge. From their site:

    Rule 15, Article 5
    The Replay System will cover the following play situations:
    a.Plays involving possession.
    b.Plays involving touching of either the ball or the ground.
    c.Plays governed by the goal line.
    d.Plays governed by the boundary lines.
    e.Plays governed by the line of scrimmage.
    f.Plays governed by the line to gain.
    g.Number of players on the field at the snap, even when a foul is not called.
    h.Game administration: 1.Penalty enforcement.
    2.Proper down.
    3.Spot of a foul.
    4.Status of the game clock.

    In situations in which time is deemed to have expired during or after the last play of the first or second half, or of an overtime period in the preseason or regular season, or of an overtime half in the postseason, a timing error is defined as having occurred only when the visual evidence demonstrates that more than one second should be put on the clock.

    In the first half, time shall be restored only if the additional play will be a snap from scrimmage. In the second half, time shall be restored only if it is a one-score game (eight points or fewer), and the additional play will be a snap from scrimmage by the team that is behind in the score, or by either team if the score is tied. A correction of a timing error for a team timeout may be made only if there is visual evidence of an official’s signal.

    If an on-field ruling of a dead ball (down by contact, out of bounds, or incomplete forward pass) is changed, the ball belongs to the recovering player at the spot of the recovery, and any advance is nullified. The recovery must occur in the continuing action following the loss of possession. If the ball goes out of bounds in an end zone, the result of the play will be either a touchback or a safety. If the Referee does not have clear and obvious visual evidence as to which player recovered the loose ball, or that the ball went out of bounds, the ruling on the field will stand.

    These reviewable play situations are explained in further detail in the Instant Replay Casebook.

  8. Let’s be clear, though. The turning point was Wentz’ fumble. Instead of 10-10 game, it was 17-3 after the Seahawks took the possession after the touchback in for a score. A 14 point swing.

  9. Perhaps, but to me, the number one reason why the Eagles lost this game was because on fourth and inches near midfield in the first half, Pederson elected to punt the ball back to Seattle. His refusal to go for it on that series emboldened the Seahawks and took the momentum away from his own players, and the Eagles never recovered.

  10. bzingha says:
    December 4, 2017 at 7:44 am
    Let’s be clear, though. The turning point was Wentz’ fumble. Instead of 10-10 game, it was 17-3 after the Seahawks took the possession after the touchback in for a score. A 14 point swing.

    ————————

    It wasn’t any one thing, although that was an important turnover. The Eagles offense basically killed the clock the entire first half waiting for their defense to win it for them. The failure to go for it on 4th down at the end of the half and then going for it on 4th and 3 deep in Seattle territory with plenty of time left, etc, etc.

  13. bzingha says:

    Let’s be clear, though. The turning point was Wentz’ fumble. Instead of 10-10 game, it was 17-3 after the Seahawks took the possession after the touchback in for a score. A 14 point swing.
    ################

    That fumble cost the Eagles at most 7 points.

    But to claim a 14 point swing is disingenuous. The Hawks needed to make an 80 yard drive to get their next TD.

    Even if Wentz had scored a TD on that play, the Hawks could have driven the field after the ensuing kickoff starting from the 25 just as easily.

    So at most a 7 point swing, maybe a 3 point swing and possibly no swing at all.

  16. Timeouts are valuable, especially in close games. But sometimes coaches way overvalue them. That’s a huge play with enough reasonable doubt to risk that timeout.

  17. Wentz has 8 fumbles himself this year. A stat largely ignored.
    ——-
    Lots of things are ignored when one is winning. Literally everything is highlighted when one loses.
    Sports talk 101. People get paid to follow these unspoken rules.

  18. I would ask for an explanation from the league on that first review that he lost because on the replays it looked like a clear first down to me.

    =====

    I’d like explanation too because the broadcast was even confusing. Is it when he was hit? or when it became a catch? Once both feet were on the ground and the catch was completed he was short of the marker. If its when he caught it and then hit in air then yes he had the first down. Guess this all falls in to the no one knows what and where is something considered a catch.

  20. Lets stop all this right now the Eagles lost plain an simple, I’m sure that someone told him that it wasn’t an illegal forward pass the guy was behind Wilson when he pitched it backwards.

  22. In real time it did look close enough that it was backwards by the way Russel and Davis were aligned, but when you look at slow-motion replay it was a lot closer. Enough to make them look at it. But the fumble on the goalline by Wentz probably was the turning point in the game if not lost him the MVP race.

  23. Looked like a perfect “old-school” 70’s or 80’s option football pitch. The RB was running two yards behind the QB at the moment of the pitch. Barry Switzer and every old OU wishbone QB would have said it was executed perfectly.

  24. I will make the case that only reviewing scoring and turnover plays get reviewed is just about the dumbest rule ever thought of. A play that goes 80 yards and takes the play to the 1 isn’t reviewed, but the play where the FB runs it in for 1 yard is? Ridiculous

    Not really sure how to fix the problem, but here is an idea: give each coach unlimited challenges–on any play, including penalties, but as soon as he loses one, he can’t call any more.

  25. @whybotherifeverythinggetscensored says:
    ===================================================================================
    Nobody’s talking about review, we’re talking about challenging the play that it was an illegal forward pass.

