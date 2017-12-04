Doug Pederson made a mistake when he didn’t challenge illegal forward pass

Getty Images

In the fourth quarter on Sunday night, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson threw an illegal forward pass to Mike Davis that picked up 17 yards on third-and-8. The officials missed it, and Eagles coach Doug Pederson didn’t challenge. That was a mistake.

Replays clearly showed that the ball traveled forward after Wilson crossed the line of scrimmage, and if Pederson had challenged, the Seahawks would have faced fourth-and-long and would have punted after the penalty. Instead the Seahawks got the first down and scored a touchdown on the drive.

After the game, Pederson said he never saw a definitive replay angle and was hesitant to throw a challenge flag after he had already lost a previous challenge.

“Real-time it looked fine. It looked legit. We didn’t get all the necessary looks and they hustled to the line,” Pederson said. “At the same time it looked good and I trust the guys upstairs making those decisions and didn’t challenge. I already challenged one in the half and lost that, so I didn’t want to risk another timeout.”

The touchdown the Seahawks scored after that illegal forward pass all but wrapped up the game. Pederson deciding not to challenge was costly.