Eli Manning told Steve Spagnuolo he wants to start this week

Getty Images

Giants co-owner John Mara said at a Monday press conference that it will be up to interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo to decide whether Eli Manning returns to the lineup as the starting quarterback against the Cowboys in Week 14.

Manning confirmed that he’d like that to happen later in the day. During his weekly appearance with Mike Francesa on WFAN, Manning said that he told Spagnuolo that he wants to start.

While Manning is still interested in playing for the Giants this year, he said “I don’t know” when asked if he still saw a future for himself with the Giants. Manning said he was “crushed” by the team’s decision to bench him last week and suggested that things could have been handled differently, but that he wasn’t happy about coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese getting fired on Monday.

Manning said that his immediate hope is to play the final four games and then let things play out from there. However things work themselves out with the Giants, he also reiterated that he wants to continue playing in 2018.