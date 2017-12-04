Falcons expected to be without Andy Levitre on Thursday

Getty Images

Falcons left guard Andy Levitre left Sunday’s loss to the Vikings with a triceps injury and never returned, but coach Dan Quinn said after the game that Levitre was never formally ruled out before the game was over.

It looks like he’s going to be ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Saints, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Levitre partially tore his triceps and will not play in the first game of Week 14.

Per Rapoport, the Falcons hope to have Levitre back after two or three weeks so he’d be at risk of missing the Week 15 game against the Buccaneers and a Christmas Eve rematch with the Saints as well. Ben Garland took over for Levitre on Sunday and will presumably man the spot until Levitre gets the green light to return.

Quinn provided some better medical news for the team earlier in the day when he announced that cornerback Desmond Trufant has cleared the concussion protocol.