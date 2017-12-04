Giants fire Ben McAdoo

Getty Images

A report on Sunday indicated that the Giants could fire head coach Ben McAdoo in the 24 hours after their Week 13 game against the Raiders.

It took a little more than 12 for the axe to fall on McAdoo. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday morning that the Giants have fired McAdoo 12 games into his second season

The move comes as no great surprise with the Giants 2-10, although ownership did suggest a few weeks ago that they’d wait until the season was over to make a call. That changed last week when co-owner John Mara backed off that pledge in the wake of intense criticism of the way that the benching of Eli Manning was handled by the team last week.

McAdoo’s first season went a lot better as the Giants advanced to the playoffs with an 11-5 record, but they lost to the Packers in the Wild Card round and things went straight downhill from there.

There’s no word on who will be the interim head coach. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo has head coaching experience.

UPDATE 11:54 a.m. ET: General Manager Jerry Reese has been fired as well and Spagnuolo will be the interim coach.