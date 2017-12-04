Herm Edwards is back, at the college level

Getty Images

Nine years after he pressed “pause” on his football coaching career, the “play” button has been pressed. But at a very different level of the sport.

Herm Edwards, former coach of the Jets and Chiefs, has been named head coach at Arizona State. The hire is subject to the approval of the Arizona Board of Regents, which presumably will be given — unless the Arizona Board of Regents hope to surpass the University of Tennessee regarding program dysfunction.

Hired by his former agent, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson, Edwards returns to college football for the first time since 1989, when he was defensive backs coach at San Jose State University.

For Edwards, coaching is still coaching. But recruiting becomes a new challenge for him, which will require a solid plan for persuading the best high-school players to choose become Sun Devils.