Holton Hill becomes third University of Texas player to declare for draft

University of Texas junior cornerback Holton Hill will forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. He joins safety DeShon Elliott and left tackle Connor Williams in skipping the team’s bowl game after deciding to leave.

Texas plays Missouri at the Texas Bowl in Houston on December 27.

“The past three years at Texas have been a great learning experience for me,” Hill said in a statement, via the Dallas Morning News. “I appreciate everyone who has helped me throughout my college career, especially Coach [Tom] Herman, Coach [James] Washington, Coach [Todd] Orlando and Coach [Charlie] Strong.”

Hill missed the team’s past three games, serving a suspension for violating team rules. He made 51 tackles, intercepted two passes and scored three total touchdowns this season.

The 2018 NFL Draft begins April 27 in Arlington, Texas.