If Gronk is suspended, NFL expects to announce it today

If Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is suspended, he should find out today.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said today that a decision on discipline for Gronkowski’s cheap shot on Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White should come by the end of the day today.

“When it comes to suspensions we do our very best to let the team know as early in the week as possible,” Lockhart said. “Monday is our internal goal. So I would say on this one if there is some news from the league office we would try to get it to you by close of business today.”

If there is no announcement from the league of a Gronkowski suspension, that presumably means he will only be fined, and not suspended. If that’s the case, official confirmation from the league likely would not come until Friday.