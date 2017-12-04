Jerry Reese gets the boot in New York as well

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 4, 2017, 11:44 AM EST
Getty Images

In this case, “plural” means the top two jobs in the Giants football operation.

Via Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, General Manager Jerry Reese has been let go as well as coach Ben McAdoo, making it a clean sweep.

Reese has been on the job since 2007, replacing Ernie Accorsi in that post.

But recent years have seen declining home-grown talent on the roster, and last year’s splurge on defensive free agents was clearly a desperate move.

It bought them a year and a playoff berth, but the Giants are not in a good spot for the long haul, lacking a young quarterback to build around or substantial salary cap room.

Permalink 43 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

43 responses to “Jerry Reese gets the boot in New York as well

  9. This a the necessary move, but a surprise that the housecleaning came early. Reese was expected to finish the season.

    The Manning debacle is no doubt John Mara’s Pisarcik-to-Csonka fumble that couldn’t allow the status quo to last any further.

  11. Its a sad comment about the state of the Gints… that we’re excited that the Coach and GM got fired.

    I’m more relieved than happy, but I know where you’re coming from.

  12. im neutral on the giants but most of my friends are giants fans and i’m finally happy for them. their prayers have been answered.

  14. Can’t wait to hear what the Fritz Pollard Alliance has to say about this…
    Now that he’s gone, this is the perfect opportunity from Troy Vincent to hire his next failed club exec and create a meaningless Sr. VP position for him. Introducing your next Chief of Buzzwords and Strategerie for the FB Ops!

  16. Bout time. The guy was awful. It was Accorsi’s draft in 2007. This guy coasted for years after two lucky SBs that he had very little of a fingerprint on.

    Good thing Tyree exists and Gronk got cheapshotted in the 2011 AFC Title game, huh?

  17. Blow it up. Go through cap hell for 2018, get two years of great draft picks, and be ready to compete in 2019. Trying to avoid the cap hell is pointless and just prolongs it.

  18. Wentz not only lost the fumble…he missed on wide open WRs and underthrew on a different. Definitely left points on the table.

  19. Will soon be working with Kim Field, Rod Graves, Jamil Northcutt, Damani Leech, Akil Coad as Troy Vincent’s cadre of failed club minority execs who get welfare type made up positions in the FB Ops dept.

  20. Do people actually care about homegrown talent in the NFL?
    =====

    I’d say I’m indifferent… but its a pretty good gauge as to how your personnel dept is doing.

  25. Bout time. The guy was awful. It was Accorsi’s draft in 2007. This guy coasted for years after two lucky SBs that he had very little of a fingerprint on.

    Good thing Tyree exists and Gronk got cheapshotted in the 2011 AFC Title game, huh?

    ****

    Someone is very bitter

  28. About time!!! Reese needed to go a few years ago. Never addressed the oline, run game, couldnt draft worth a damn. Ereck Flowers and Eli Apple look like huge 1st round busts.

  29. wib22 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:05 pm
    Bout time. The guy was awful. It was Accorsi’s draft in 2007. This guy coasted for years after two lucky SBs that he had very little of a fingerprint on.

    Good thing Tyree exists and Gronk got cheapshotted in the 2011 AFC Title game, huh?

    ****

    Someone is very bitter

    0 1 Rate This

    —————–

    Watching the Giants unravel as I watch my dynastic franchise do its thing, means I am bitter?

    LOL!!!!

    I am enjoying every single second of their fraud franchise think their crap doesn’t stink, when it has emitted a foul odor for YEARS.

    I called every single one of Reese’s blunders along the way.

  30. ariani1985 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:49 am
    2 yard TOM approves!!! He has never beaten the Giants in the big game!!! let that sink in!!

    8 19 Rate This

    —————–

    Hard to win em all when Mara and other owners cheat constantly with Goodell.

    Gotta get those ratings up in NY to expand overseas! lmao

  36. I can remember that ‘Super bowl Countdown Clock’ that Reese put up in the Giants locker room at the start of the 2014 season. The SB was to be played in NYC.

    The 2013 team finished with a 7-9 record. Thanks to Jerry’s motivation, the 2014 Giants finished 6-10.

  38. coutre says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:57 am
    Will soon be working with Kim Field, Rod Graves, Jamil Northcutt, Damani Leech, Akil Coad as Troy Vincent’s cadre of failed club minority execs who get welfare type made up positions in the FB Ops dept.
    ————–
    Reese has been working for the Giants since 1994 and worked his way up. This wasn’t one of those hires but sure take this opportunity to bring your political agenda into this.

  40. ariani1985 says:
    December 4, 2017 at 11:49 am
    2 yard TOM approves!!! He has never beaten the Giants in the big game!!! let that sink in!!

    —————————
    That has more than anything to do with the Giant’s failure to get to big games more than a couple times.

  41. Reese has been working for the Giants since 1994 and worked his way up. This wasn’t one of those hires but sure take this opportunity to bring your political agenda into this.\

    Not any type of personal agenda here, just stating facts. Its Troy Vincent constantly pushing his agenda. He has continually hired and promoted a bunch of his buddies to positions that do absolutely no good except boost the NFL’s numbers. This is common knowledge at 345 Park. This is why there are so many problems w/FB Ops.

  42. Simon Ross says:
    December 4, 2017 at 12:13 pm
    REESE WON 2 SUPERBOWLS
    ————————
    I think this might be correct. Can anyone remember what year the last one was?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!