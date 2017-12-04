Jerry Reese gets the boot in New York as well

Getty Images

In this case, “plural” means the top two jobs in the Giants football operation.

Via Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, General Manager Jerry Reese has been let go as well as coach Ben McAdoo, making it a clean sweep.

Reese has been on the job since 2007, replacing Ernie Accorsi in that post.

But recent years have seen declining home-grown talent on the roster, and last year’s splurge on defensive free agents was clearly a desperate move.

It bought them a year and a playoff berth, but the Giants are not in a good spot for the long haul, lacking a young quarterback to build around or substantial salary cap room.