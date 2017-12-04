Jimmy Smith suspended four games for PED violation

Posted by Darin Gantt on December 4, 2017, 9:07 AM EST
Getty Images

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was done for the year anyway.

Now, he won’t be getting paid for the first month of his absence.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Smith has been suspended four games for violating the league’s PED policy, and has withdrawn his appeal.

It’s a pragmatic decision, since he suffered a torn Achilles yesterday and was done for the rest of the season anyway.

But it does clear the decks for him next year, allowing him to get the time served the rest of this season.

12 responses to “Jimmy Smith suspended four games for PED violation

  2. Sorry, but that is taking ZERO action and sending the wrong message. The injured reserve designation should not act as “time served” but neutral time, taking 4 games away in 2018. Money matters, but being on the field matters more in sending a shot across the bow of other players. Pretty sad.

  4. What’s also disturbing is the fact that he obviously knows he was guilty, but was willing to go through with the appeal right up until he realized he wouldn’t be able to play anyway. So much for integrity.

  7. I am no Ravens fan, but he does lose 4 weeks of pay people. This is maybe the only punishment where the league is consistent. They cannot make the rule so the player is only punished for his PEDs violation when he might be active for a game, that would be a disaster.

  9. I just noticed this could be cheating yet again by Bisciotti/Ozzie/Harbaugh…This announced AFTER he blows out the Achilles? Is this another favor by Goodell since he got hurt anyway?

    WOW

    I mean, the cheating is so rampant, it comes in various forms.

