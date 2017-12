AP

Bengals running back Joe Mixon left Monday night’s game in the second quarter after taking a hard hit.

Mixon was questionable to return after being sandwiched between Bud Dupree and Vince Williams.

He has a shoulder injury and was being evaluated for a concussion, with the medical staff taking him into the locker room before halftime.

Mixon had seven carries for 34 yards and one catch for 8 yards.

The Bengals lead 10-0 late in the second quarter.