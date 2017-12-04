John Mara: Eli Manning situation had no impact on firings

Getty Images

Giants co-owner John Mara held a press conference on Monday afternoon to formally announce and discuss the team’s decision to fire head coach Ben McAdoo and General Manager Jerry Reese with four games left in an “embarrassing” season that Mara said has been “spiraling out of control.”

The team put out a statement three weeks ago saying they’d wait until after the season to make any changes, but said on Monday that it was “pointless to wait” given how bad things have gotten this year. Contrary to some reports, Mara said that the way McAdoo handled the benching of quarterback Eli Manning last week was not the impetus for the change of course.

Mara confirmed that he “initially signed off” on McAdoo’s plan to present Manning with the option to start and play the first half against the Raiders before being pulled in favor of Geno Smith, but that he wanted to go back to McAdoo in hopes he’d be more flexible. McAdoo had already spoken to Manning, however, and Mara said that any anger for the move should be directed at him because he could have “overruled” the former coach.

Mara added that he was cognizant of the team having three home games left and how ugly things could be if McAdoo remained on the job, but that also wasn’t a determining factor.

“Our team isn’t good enough. We’re 2-10,” Mara said.

Mara said that any quarterback decision now will be up to interim coach Steve Spagnuolo, who will be a candidate for the job on a permanent basis. That’s also the case for interim General Manager Kevin Abrams and former G.M. Ernie Accorsi will be a consultant in the search for someone to fill that position.