Jordan Poyer: “Of course” we’ll remember Gronk’s hit on Christmas Eve

Getty Images

The lasting memory from Sunday’s 23-3 Patriots win over the Bills won’t be Patriots running back Rex Burkhead running for one of his two touchdowns or Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor riding a cart to the locker room after hurting his knee.

It will be Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s flying forearm to the back of Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White‘s head after White intercepted a Tom Brady pass in the fourth quarter. Gronkowski was not ejected from the game, but will be subject to further discipline from the league for a shot that landed White in the concussion protocol.

The Bills could also dole out some payback of their own come Week 16. That’s when they’ll be in New England for a Christmas Eve matchup with the Patriots and safety Jordan Poyer said “of course” on Sunday when asked if Gronkowski’s hit will be battling with sugar plums for a spot in the team’s mind.

“It is unnecessary anywhere in this league,” Poyer said, via WEEI.com. “Tre made a great play. Obviously Gronk was frustrated and there’s no where in the league for that type of play. I understand flames are going, heat of the battle, but there’s not any room in the league for that type of crap.”

Gronkowski apologized after the game, but safety Micah Hyde said that doesn’t make the play any less dirty and shared Poyer’s sentiment that they’ll remember it come the rematch.