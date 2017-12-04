Josh Gordon: I feel free when I’m on the field

Getty Images

Wide receiver Josh Gordon played his first game in nearly three years in Los Angeles on Sunday and the Browns didn’t do much to ease him into action.

Gordon was targeted on 11 passes by DeShone Kizer and caught four of them for a team-high 85 yards. That number could have been even higher if Kizer had been more accurate on a few of the throws, but Gordon had a highlight reel catch to set up the lone Browns touchdown in a 19-10 loss and generally looked right at home on the field despite the extended layoff.

“I feel free when I’m out there,” Gordon said, via Cleveland.com. “My business is out there, people know what I’m about and that’s a great feeling.”

Gordon said he was tired in the fourth quarter, which is to be expected and something that should be less of an issue in the four remaining games as he gets his legs back. That might not be enough to get the Browns their first win of the year, but having a player with Gordon’s talent isn’t going to hurt their chances.