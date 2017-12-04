JuJu Smith-Schuster’s illegal hit knocks out Vontaze Burfict

AP

The NFL’s next suspension could come as soon as Tuesday.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took out Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict with an illegal hit and then stood over him in celebration. Officials flagged Smith-Schuster for unnecessary roughness, which was automatically declined, and taunting, which cost the Steelers 15 yards.

ESPN analyst Jon Gruden questioned why officials didn’t eject Smith-Schuster.

Brufict was carted off with a head injury, pointing his right index finger skyward as Bengals fans chanted his name. Before he reached the locker room, though, Burfict jumped off the cart and walked the rest of the way, Joe Danneman of FOX19 in Cincinnati reported.

The team ruled out Burfict.

The hard-hitting game has featured more than its share of penalties between two teams that dislike each other. The Bengals have set a team record with 168 yards on 12 penalties, while the Steelers have seven penalties for 66 yards.

The game might challenge the Raiders-Broncos game from two weeks ago for the amount of money paid in fines. Five players lost $1,045,681 from illegal actions in that game.

FOX analyst Troy Aikman tweeted, “This game is hard to watch for a number of reasons. Terrible for the NFL and the game of football overall.”