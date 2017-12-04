Monday morning one-liners

Getty Images

Sunday’s loss didn’t do much to help Bills QB Tyrod Taylor‘s stock.

RB Kenyan Drake starred as the Dolphins snapped their losing streak.

Patriots DL Eric Lee had a big day in his return to Buffalo.

Wide receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse are on a hot streak for the Jets.

The Ravens had their best offensive outing of the season.

The Bengals are looking for a big win on Monday night.

It’s now a 1-27 record for Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Steelers DE Cam Heyward is having his best season.

The Texans picked up several injuries in Sunday’s loss.

“Obviously disappointed” was Colts owner Jim Irsay’s comment on his team’s latest loss.

Rookie wideouts Keelan Cole and Dede Westbrook played leading roles in the Jaguars win.

Titans RB DeMarco Murray looked better on Sunday.

KR Isaiah McKenzie made another blunder for the Broncos.

A throw to T Cam Erving didn’t work out for the Chiefs.

New Chargers K Travis Coons bounced back from an early miss.

The Raiders relied on RB Marshawn Lynch Sunday.

Sunday’s Falcons loss was a good thing for the Cowboys.

The Giants moved up a spot in the draft order.

QB Carson Wentz‘s fumble loomed large in Sunday’s Eagles loss.

The Redskins reportedly want to keep LB Zach Brown around beyond this season.

Bears rookie Tarik Cohen had a punt return for the ages.

Pointing the finger at coach Jim Caldwell as the Lions slide continues.

DE Dean Lowry had a big play to help the Packers beat the Buccaneers.

Vikings RB Jerick McKinnon broke out the Dirty Bird during Sunday’s win in Atlanta.

G Andy Levitre had to leave the Falcons loss with a triceps injury.

The Panthers defense slipped on Sunday.

Saints QB Drew Brees moved up a spot on the all-time completions list.

RB Peyton Barber did well for the Buccaneers.

A pair of blocked kicks helped send the Cardinals to a loss against the Rams.

Sunday continued a good year for Rams RB Todd Gurley.

49ers WR Trent Taylor shook off illness to make key catches in Sunday’s win.

CB Byron Maxwell said he wasn’t looking for revenge after the Seahawks beat the Eagles.